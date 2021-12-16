Vivian Kuipers

Vivian Kuipers, 98, quietly passed from this world Dec. 14, 2021. She had been a resident of MSLCC for more than five years. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be held immediately following the service at Kintyre Cemetery, Kintyre.

Vivian Kuipers was born Feb. 5, 1923 on the family farm to Gerbic and Emma (Gerber) Kuipers. She graduated from Kintyre High School in 1939 and from Valley City State Teachers College.

Vivian taught at rural schools before coming to Bismarck and teaching at Will-Moore Elementary for 26 years. She loved her students and followed many of them through their high school and college years.

Vivian volunteered at her church and other local organizations, including reading newspaper articles over the air for the blind through "DRIS" at the State Library for 14.5 years.

Vivian loved to read, garden and visit with family and friends, but truly loved to travel with her dear friend, Marion Ness. She was also an avid Twins fan.

Vivian is survived by her nieces and nephews, Janice Danroth, Mesa, Ariz., Kay Stephens, Corvallis, Ore., David and Linda Kuipers, Arlington, S.D., Karla Kuipers, Jackson, Minn., Susan Eberl, Dawson, John and Carolina Kuipers, Tappen, Nanette and Tim Boots, Watertown, S.D., Mark and Lonnie Kuipers, Oakes, and Joyce Kuipers, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by several family members.

The family prefers memorial to the Kintyre Cemetery or to the donor's choice.

To share memories of Vivian and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.