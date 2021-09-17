Wade Adams

Wade Adams of Temecula, California passed Sept. 2, 2021.

Wade was born to Donald and Randi (Lawhead) Adams in Dillon, Montana. He attended public schools in Killdeer and Dickinson. He was also a graduate of the Bismarck State College Lineworker Program.

He was involved in rodeo in his youth. He was a youth wrestling coach and spent countless hours volunteering and driving to his children's sports. He was a proud wrestling, volleyball and waterpolo dad.

Wade married Shauna (Rangen) Adams on Sept. 9, 1989. They have three children and two granddaughters. Gabe (Katie) Adams, Evelyn and Elena; Laine and Tyann Adams.

Wade, a Troubleman, spent the last 21 years employed by Southern California Edison in Palm Springs, California and Wildomar, California. He was a member of IBEW Local 47. He also worked as a Journeyman Lineman in North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona and Washington.

Wade is survived by his wife Shauna, children Gabe (Katie), Evelyn and Elena, Beaufort, S.C.; daughters Laine of Phoenix, Ariz. and Tyann of Temecula, Calif. Mother, Randi Adams, Longmont, Colo.; brother, Dean Adams (Sherry) Dickinson and sister, Beth Featherston (Tim Turner) Longmont, Colo. Mother-in-law Leola Davidson, Maddock; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Jeff (Pam) Rangen, Bismarck; Kris (Tim) Kallenbach, Maddock and had many loved nieces, nephews and their families.

Wade was preceded in death by his father Donald Adams and his grandparents Glen and Inga Lawhead; William and Margaret Adams.

His memorial service will be held 2 p.m. MST Saturday, Sept. 18 at Lions Park in Dickinson.