Wade Adams

Wade Adams

Wade Adams of Temecula, California passed Sept. 2, 2021.

Wade was born to Donald and Randi (Lawhead) Adams in Dillon, Montana. He attended public schools in Killdeer and Dickinson. He was also a graduate of the Bismarck State College Lineworker Program.

He was involved in rodeo in his youth. He was a youth wrestling coach and spent countless hours volunteering and driving to his children's sports. He was a proud wrestling, volleyball and waterpolo dad.

Wade married Shauna (Rangen) Adams on Sept. 9, 1989. They have three children and two granddaughters. Gabe (Katie) Adams, Evelyn and Elena; Laine and Tyann Adams.

Wade, a Troubleman, spent the last 21 years employed by Southern California Edison in Palm Springs, California and Wildomar, California. He was a member of IBEW Local 47. He also worked as a Journeyman Lineman in North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona and Washington.

Wade is survived by his wife Shauna, children Gabe (Katie), Evelyn and Elena, Beaufort, S.C.; daughters Laine of Phoenix, Ariz. and Tyann of Temecula, Calif. Mother, Randi Adams, Longmont, Colo.; brother, Dean Adams (Sherry) Dickinson and sister, Beth Featherston (Tim Turner) Longmont, Colo. Mother-in-law Leola Davidson, Maddock; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Jeff (Pam) Rangen, Bismarck; Kris (Tim) Kallenbach, Maddock and had many loved nieces, nephews and their families.

Wade was preceded in death by his father Donald Adams and his grandparents Glen and Inga Lawhead; William and Margaret Adams.

His memorial service will be held 2 p.m. MST Saturday, Sept. 18 at Lions Park in Dickinson.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lions Park
Dickinson, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your family´s loss. Wade was a very kind man. I am honored to have known him. Prayers to your family.
Sondra Andersen
Friend
September 18, 2021
My condolences to all of the family and friends of Wade. His kind smile, generous heart, and fun character will never be forgotten. He is gone too soon. I know your every waking hour must be filled with everything you can remember, from the big events to the little things. He won't be far from your heart. Much love to all, Ashlee
Ashlee Ehr Miller
Friend
September 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Ralph Frederick and family
September 17, 2021
Our sympathies and prayers are for you all on Wade passing away
Jennifer & Al Schaeffer
September 17, 2021
This saddens me and my family! Wade was such a good kid when we were neighbors. Sending prayers and sympathy to his family!
gwen sauvageau
Friend
September 17, 2021
Randi and family I am so sorry to read about Wade Didn't get to know him and it has been years since I seen you. Spent more time with your Mom as most everyone moved to other area's. Do know I am thinking about you and praying for you and family at this time of lose.
Evelyn Hanson
Family
September 17, 2021
