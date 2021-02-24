Wade Lade

Wade P. Lade passed away peacefully in his home in Tucson, Arizona on Feb. 12, 2021 at the age of 74.

Wade was born July 18, 1946 in Minot. He graduated from Minot High and attended Minot State College. He was employed by the Great Northern and BNSF railroads in Minot and Mandan for many years until his retirement.

Wade and Leonora married in Minot in 1975. They lived in Minot and Bismarck until his retirement, and later moved to Hazen and Mandan. In 2011 they moved to Arizona.

Wade is survived by wife Leonora, son Larry, daughter Lori (Olu) Fordham, four grandchildren, sister Marie (Raymond) Reeb, brother Daniel (Edith), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Wade was preceded in death by parents Theodore and Irene, and brother John.

Arrangements are being handled by Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care, Tucson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

