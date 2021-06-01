Wade Soland

Wade Soland, 55, of Hazen, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of life gathering will be held 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 5 at Hazen City Hall, Hazen.

Wade was born Oct. 4, 1965 to Gary and Donna (Boeckel) Soland in Glendive, Montana. He grew up immersed in country life, where he attended Spring Brook Country School and then Hazen High School. He joined the National Guard at the age of 17. Wade started working across the country where he met Darlene Odem. They married and settled in Hazen with their daughter, Kelly and stepson, Spencer.

Wade was a hard-working man and talented operator, never finding a piece of equipment he couldn't master. He was a member of the 49ers. Wade was also a talented wood carver. Numerous pieces of his can be seen across the state.

Wade combined his love of wood carving and operating, by starting his own business – Wild Whittler Creations in 2014.

Wade is survived by his Queenie, Laura Jacobson; his daughter, Kelly and her children, Neveah, Chief and Anamolee; his stepson, Spencer and his children, Sydney and Jasxon; his mother, Donna; two brothers, Jamie (Codi) Soland and Darin Soland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; his father, Gary; his grandparents, Lawrence and Agnes Soland and Ervin and Bertha Boeckel; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.