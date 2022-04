Waldemar "Wally" Duckwitz, 84, Mandan, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mandan United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.