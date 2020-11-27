Wallace Erickson

Wallace "Wally" Alexander Erickson, 92, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 23, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. Private family services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Wally was born March 19, 1928 to Alma (Wall) and Carl Erickson in Carbury. He attended high school in Bottineau. At the age of 18, Wally enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in WWII and the Korean War. Later, he attended the ND School of Forestry for two years and attended the University of North Dakota, graduating with a degree in business.

On Sept. 20, 1956 Wally married Lorraine Neether of Stanley.

Wally helped out at his mother's restaurant in Stanley and also owned a gas station, Wally's Standard Gas Station, in Stanley for many years. He was a Boy Scout Master and was a member in a bowling league. Wally was also involved in an investment club for many years.

He was very active in his church. His passion for the Lord's work has always been a blessing and great example for all who knew and loved him. In his own way, he demonstrated and shared the love and grace of our Lord, Jesus Christ, to his family – especially the littles.

Wally is survived by his wife, Lorraine; daughter, Kathy (Brad); son, Brian (Rebecca); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Franklyn (Anne).

He was preceded in death by his son, Carle; parents, Alma and Carl; and siblings, Evelyn, Carl Jr., Ruth and Wayne.

The family of Wally wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and nurses of CHI St. Alexius Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Shiloh Foundation to the Wally and Rainy Scholarship Fund.

To share memories of Wally and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.