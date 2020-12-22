Wallace Sellner

Wallace Sellner, 86, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020. He is now in the care of his Heavenly Father.

Wally grew up on the family farm in Elgin and graduated from EHS. After his 2-year service with the Army he married LoEtta (Remmich) of Steele in 1960. He enjoyed a rewarding career in Ag research with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. His 35-year career with the USDA started in Carrington for two years, led his family to Oakes for nine years, and the remainder in the Bismarck area where he retired.

His calm demeanor and fix-it mentality came in handy when LoEtta and he owned and ran the Karmelkorn Shoppe at Kirkwood Mall from 1982 to 1992. Not one to sit idle after retirement Wally also worked part time for the Bismarck Funeral Home. Wally and LoEtta are longtime members of Grace Point Church.

Wallace is survived by his wife LoEtta, son Wayne and his wife Tami, grandchildren Larissa (Kipp) Harrington, Dayton Farley, and son-in-law Lenny Farley.

Wallace was preceded in death by his daughter Letha Farley, parents William and Amy Sellner, brothers Bill, John, Robert, Lowell, James, and sister Dorothy Arpin.

The date for a private memorial service is pending.