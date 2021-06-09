Menu
Walter Cave
Walter Cave

"The Lord Giveth and the Lord taketh away."

On Feb. 22, 2021, the Lord put out his hand and said, "come my child to be with my flock." Walter F. Cave took his hand and followed the lord to the promise land.

Memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck, with interment at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Due to allergies, we are asking no flowers please. Walt did not die from COVID-19.

Donations can be given to the ND Veterans Cemetery or to Wounded Warriors on Walter's behalf.

To share memories of Walter and sign the online guestbook visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jun
11
Interment
2:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
