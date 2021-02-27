Menu
Walter Cave
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

"The Lord Giveth and the Lord taketh away."

On Feb. 22, 2021, the Lord put out his hand and said, "come my child to be with my flock." Walter F. Cave took his hand and followed the lord to the promise land.

Memorial service and burial will be held 12:30 p.m. June 11, 2021 at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck, with interment at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Due to allergies, we are asking no flowers please. Walt did not die from COVID-19.

To share memories of Walter and sign the online guestbook visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jun
11
Interment
2:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to your family. Thinking of all who are grieving. Walter will be in our prayers.
Galen Wax
March 11, 2021
During this difficult time, may you find comfort knowing your friends and relatives are thinking and praying for you and your loved ones. Please call if/when you need someone to talk to...
Sandy Klein
March 6, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy for your loss Phyllis and family. RIP Walt!
Bev Geier
March 4, 2021
Wish we could have known Walter and you better. Guess that is the result of me moving so far away from the rest of my cousins. Our sympathy, thoughts and love are with you always. God be with You and the family. mnm
Marilyn, your cousin
March 3, 2021
I'll miss Walter , WE ALL WILL miss him. including his 'cowboy wit' & his humor ,trucking stories . Walter had a good heart - & plus his 'back-seat'driving skills,always on the lookout for squirrels, and cats. I was honored to know him ..RIP Walter ..
Rick Meier
February 28, 2021
