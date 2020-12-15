Walter Morlock

Walter Morlock, age 92, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, five days after Lorraine passed away, his wife of 70 years, both from complications of COVID-19. Visitation and interment was held Dec. 14. A funeral service will be deferred until it is safe to gather as a family.

He was born on a farm in Pettibone on June 30, 1928 to Frederick and Katherine (Dockter) Morlock. Walter worked on the farm until attending college Valley City. Walter was a teacher in one room schools in the Robinson/Tuttle areas, arriving early to heat the wood stove before students arrived. He married Lorraine Leno in 1950. In the 1950's, he moved to Bismarck and worked as a sheet metal worker until his retirement

Walter is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his parents; brother Adam Morlock; sisters Ida (Albert) Benson and Bertha Morlock; and son Frederick Morlock.

Walter was very proud of his family and love us all dearly. He could fix anything and saw value in everything. He never passed a can he didn't pick up and recycle. He used his talents to help those in need. He loved to collect things and often had new treasures displayed to share at visits. He liked to figure things out and solve problems in unique ways. Walter carved and created beautiful things to share with those he loved. He played accordion in a band at many dances in his youth. He loved gardening, camping, and rode his bike into his 80's. Walter was an avid Twins fan never without his pencil and stats clipboard. Walter and Lorraine were longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Walter is survived by his sister, Viola Morlock; 4 children Kathleen (Kenneth) Roth, Loren (Jennifer) Morlock, Pamela (Michael) Super, Jennifer (Jay) Knutson; 12 grandchildren Kirk (Lisa) Roth, Kristin (Anthony) McDowell, Karin (Bradley) Dupay, Nancy (Eric Boxrud) Morlock, Jill (Chris) Mantz, Thomas Morlock, DeAnn (Sam Roemmich) Super, James (Rachel Eckenrode) Morlock, Kari (Derek) Paget, Amy (Ed) Hunt, Adam Knutson, Katie Knutson; 12 great-grandchildren Bennett, Ainslee, Sydney, Addison, Evan, Ilsa, Lila, Tenley, Rylee, Ruby, Lilly, and another baby girl on the way for Kari and Derek in January.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food pantry.

To share memories of Walter and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.