Wayne Christensen, 69, Bismarck, died at his residence in Bismarck. Memorial services will be held 10:30am Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Washburn with Pastor Chuck Mann officiating. Inurnment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Washburn.

Wayne was born Dec. 19, 1950 in Washburn, the son of Clarence and Betty (Wheldon) Christensen. He attended grade school in Washburn. They moved to Mandan where he graduated from Mandan High School in 1968. He attended Bismarck Junior College in the Arts and Engineering program. Wayne started his career with North Dakota Department of Transportation in the mail room, later moving to a survey crew and finally becoming an engineer. Wayne married Brenda Calheim on March 21, 1980 at First Lutheran Church, Washburn. Wayne's engineering position with the DOT involved a lot of traveling throughout the state of ND. He retired from the State of ND after 39 years.

Wayne enjoyed traveling, including trips to Hawaii, California, Mexico and snow skiing in Montana and Colorado. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycle, especially attending the Sturgis Rally. He was a member of a local snow ski club. He was very proud of his children and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.

Wayne is survived by his son, Shawn (Laura) Christensen of Lincoln; his daughter, Lacie (John) Gregson of Lincoln; two granddaughters: Caylee and Breeya Christensen of Lincoln; a sister, Pat Christensen of Bismarck, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

