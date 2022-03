Wayne Crumley, 68, of Lisbon, formerly of Mandan, passed away Feb. 28, 2021 at the Veterans Home in Lisbon. A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Please go to the funeral home website for the full obit.