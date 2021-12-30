Wayne Dockter

Wayne Michael Dockter, 64, passed away Dec. 27, 2021 at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck after a seven-year battle with throat cancer. Wayne managed his illness with strength and even when feeling ill, he found a way to provide a smile and a kind thank you to those who helped him during his toughest times. He was supported through his journey by his family, friends, the McClusky community, and a large team of skilled and compassionate healthcare workers.

Wayne was born in Bismarck on Feb. 21, 1957 to Mike and Theresa Dockter. He grew up and attended school in McClusky graduating in 1975, and started farming with his father shortly thereafter. He loved the home he grew up in so much that after marrying LaRae Renfrow in the fall of 1977, they raised their three children, Shannon, Brandon and Amber in it. Wayne continued to farm until his death and had various range and dairy cattle to keep him busy along the way. Throughout the years, Wayne worked for Holen's Construction, Polarware, The McClusky Co-op Elevator and did custom seeding. He served as a member of the McClusky Fire Department, Ambulance, McClusky Civic Club, Co-op Elevator of McClusky and the Goodrich Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Wayne enjoyed motorcycle trips through North America on his Honda Goldwing, then later his Indian. He took these trips with friends and cousins and would often go on rides during the weekend. His love for farming was only dampered when asked to fill out paperwork. Any of you who worked with him, know exactly what we mean. It's probably in his home … somewhere ... blank as the day he got it.

Wayne is survived by his four children, Lance (Carrie) Pollak of Austin, Minn., Shannon Dockter of Bismarck, Brandon (Elisha) Dockter of McClusky and Amber (Aaron Fisher) Dockter of Portland, Ore., and five grandchildren, Jayce, Lexie, Brinlee, Brody, Molly and many nieces and nephews; sisters Delilah (Michael) Gesellchen of Goodrich, Alrene (Larry) Havalone of Lincoln, Neb., Sheila (Audley) Schlisner-Hendricks of Silver Springs, Md.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Karen Dockter & brother-in-law Bob Schliser.

The family will host a graveside service in the spring or summer.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.