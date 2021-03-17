Menu
Wellde Heinle
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Services for Wellde Heinle, 80, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Living Word Fellowship, Dickinson with Pastor Scott Skones officiating. Burial to follow at First Baptist Cemetery, Hebron.

Visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with prayer service at 6 p.m.

For those unable to attend, Wellde's service will be livestreamed on the Living Word website livingwf.org. Click "watch online" on the homepage.

Wellde passed away March 14, 2021 at his home in Dickinson.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson
2067 1st Street West, DICKINSON, ND
Mar
20
Service
10:00a.m.
Living Word Fellowship
1645 14th Street West, DICKINSON, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Thinking of you Mary Jean. Pray the Lord´s Blessings on you! Cousin Craig
Craig Wahl
Other
March 10, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss Mary Jean & Family. I believe Wellde is in Heaven, no more pain or suffering.
Pastor Marliss Anderson
March 19, 2021
Mary Jean...thank you for calling! It was so nice to hear your voice. Please know you are being held up by the prayers of many! I´ve asked the Lord to give you His comfort, more than once! Hopefully, we can get to Dickinson soon to see you!! The Lord´s Blessing be upon you! Craig
Craig Wahl
March 18, 2021
