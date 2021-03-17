Services for Wellde Heinle, 80, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Living Word Fellowship, Dickinson with Pastor Scott Skones officiating. Burial to follow at First Baptist Cemetery, Hebron.

Visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with prayer service at 6 p.m.

For those unable to attend, Wellde's service will be livestreamed on the Living Word website livingwf.org. Click "watch online" on the homepage.

Wellde passed away March 14, 2021 at his home in Dickinson.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson