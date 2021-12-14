Wesley Helm

Wesley Helm, 86, McClusky, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.

Wesley James Helm was born Dec. 30, 1934 to Adolph and Isabel (Broeckel) Helm near McClusky. Wesley attended rural school in Pickardville until his parents purchased the Sam Houser farm south of McClusky. He attended rural school through the seventh grade and attended the eighth grade in McClusky. He helped his dad on the farm and joined the Air Force in 1955. He received his basic training at Lackland Air Base Texas and then he was stationed at Eielson Air Base in Fairbanks, Alaska where he was an aircraft mechanic and worked on the B-29 and other aircraft. He loved talking about his time in the service and all the buddies he still kept in contact with. After being discharged he drove his car home down the Alcan Highway. He married Delores Schlafman on June 11, 1961 and worked for Lindteigen and Holen Construction before purchasing the farm after his father passed in 1967.

He operated a dozer on the McClusky Canal for Brown and Root on the night shift and farmed during the day to get the farm started. He was a good steward of the land, spraying for weeds such as wormwood every year. His Air Force experience would help him to repair all his farm equipment. He would prepare all his equipment before he used it. He would say "look things over" and check and fix any issues so he wouldn't break down in the field. He was a self-taught man and well-read in geology and had collected many fossils, arrowheads, Indian hammers and said, "It was like I was meant to find these things." He was a hard worker and loved the farm and his country. He loved his family and loved to play pinochle with friends and grandkids. He was a simple man and enjoyed looking at the crops as they grew and were harvested.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Delores of McClusky; four sons, Alan (Cindy Hollenbeck) Bismarck, Curt (Kerrie) Bismarck, Blaine McClusky, James (Michelle) Bismarck; eight grandchildren, Brea, Brady, Kylie (Ben) Bucholz, Corey, Alexis, Hailey, Hunter, Sawyer; and great-granddaughter Madison Green; sisters, Lorraine Blumhagen, Jerda Blumhagen, Mayola Holen, Arlene (Clifford) Biech, Vinita Lemler.

Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Tiffany, brothers-in-law Orrin Holen, Albert Blumhagen, Lawrence Blumhagen, and Wayne Lemler.

Memorials are preferred to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.