Rev. Weyburn Johnson

The Rev. Weyburn C. Johnson, age 94, of Garrison, passed away at St. Alexius Hospital in Garrison on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

His memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Vincent United Methodist Church, Minot. His interment will be at 3 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, Washburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Weyburn may be sent to The Philip Endowed Scholarship Fund, Taylor University, 236 W Reade Ave., Upland, IN; World Partners USA, PO Box 9127, Fort Wayne, IN 46899 or to The Clean Water Well Project organized by the India Gospel League: https://give.iglworld.org/campaign/51764/weyburn-johnson-clean-water-well-with-storage-tank-2.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.