Rev. Weyburn Johnson
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
21 Third Avenue SW
Minot, ND

Rev. Weyburn Johnson

The Rev. Weyburn C. Johnson, age 94, of Garrison, passed away at St. Alexius Hospital in Garrison on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

His memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Vincent United Methodist Church, Minot. His interment will be at 3 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, Washburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Weyburn may be sent to The Philip Endowed Scholarship Fund, Taylor University, 236 W Reade Ave., Upland, IN; World Partners USA, PO Box 9127, Fort Wayne, IN 46899 or to The Clean Water Well Project organized by the India Gospel League: https://give.iglworld.org/campaign/51764/weyburn-johnson-clean-water-well-with-storage-tank-2.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Vincent United Methodist Church
1024 2nd St SE, Minot
Sep
25
Interment
3:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
County Road 49, Washburn
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
Weyburn was a larger than life personality. He had many amazing adventures in his life and we always enjoyed our visits. Weyburn and Dorothy were generous people - with their time, love, and home. We are incredibly grateful to have our wonderful memories of our times. A life well lived. Condolences to the extended family. We miss both Weyburn and Dorothy already.
Lesley and Randy Magnus
Friend
September 20, 2021
