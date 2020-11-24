Wilbert Fueller

Wilbert Fueller, 83, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Wilbert Gottlob Fueller was born May 14, 1937 to Jacob and Helen (Schock) Fueller at Turtle Lake. Wilbert grew up on the family farm northeast of Turtle Lake where he attended country school in the Crooked Lake School District #2 up through eighth grade. Wilbert then attended Turtle Lake High School where he played 6-man football and basketball then graduated in the Class of 1955. After graduation Wilbert worked for area farmers, John Neary Livestock Commission and Borth's Department Store in Turtle Lake. In 1957 he started working for Jack Luithle Short Horn Cattle Ranch and the Trojan Seed Company in Washburn. On June 8, 1958, he married the love of his life Alvina Grosz where the two became one at Peace Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake. In the fall of 1962 together, they purchased a farm northeast of Turtle Lake, where they raised their family, farmed, ranched, and called home for 42 years.

After retiring from farming and ranching, Wilbert started work for Agri-Business Product's, until it became Rud Oil Company which Wilbert managed until his retirement in 2003.

Wilbert was an active member of the Turtle Lake Community, belonging to many boards throughout the years, working for the Turtle Lake school district and doing many other things within the community. He was a devoted Christian and served in many capacities for the Trinity Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake. Wilbert had lots of activities he loved doing: bowling, hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time at the lake with all his family. His greatest passion was music. He was an incredibly talented musician playing by ear his favorite instrument the Cordovox Accordion. For 27 plus years he played in his own band "The Lake Region Ramblers."

In 2004, Wilbert and Alvina finally retired they moved to Bismarck, and became members of Charity Lutheran, L.C.M.C. After moving to Bismarck Wilbert, along with Alvina and his two daughters, started the Fueller Family Country and Gospel Group and continued serving their Lord and Savior through their music. Wilbert loved his family and loved playing with and teaching his grandkids and great-grandkids, supporting them in all their activities. They all have numerous fond memories of their Grandpa. He will be deeply missed not only by his family but by all the lives he came in contact with throughout his 83 years. He was a great husband, father, grandpa and friend to many. Whoever was blessed to know him was touched by his kindness.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alvina, daughters, Lorri Mittleider, Mandan and Christie (Wesley) Neumiller, Wilton, son, Jeron W. Fueller, Bismarck; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; stepbrothers, Myron (Bev) Fischer, Wilbur (Anita) Fischer, sister-in-law, Cinda Fueller, brother-in-law, Monte Zingg, stepsister, Doris Fischer.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Helen (Schock) Fueller, son-in-law, Ray Mittleider, stepfather, Fred Fischer, brothers, Marvin & Delvin Fueller, sister, Lavina (Monty) Zingg, sister-in-law, Elaine (Marvin), stepsister, Delma (Vietz, Kost), stepbrother, Darvin (Ella) Fischer.

BLESSED Be the Memory of Wilbert G. Fueller, Bismarck. He will be missed by many….

