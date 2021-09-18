William Curtis

William Floyd Curtis, 84, passed away peacefully Sept. 14, 2021 surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 424 1st Ave S, Jamestown.

Floyd was born Feb. 21, 1937 to George and Mattie Curtis in Sarles. After graduating from Sarles High School, he attended Wahpeton State School of Science to study the electrical trade. After completing his degree he worked as a lineman in the Langdon area.

Floyd married Janis Bassingthwaite on June 20, 1959 and moved to Jamestown. Together they had two children, Bruce and Lisa. After obtaining his master electrician license, Floyd started Curtis Electric in 1964. On April 8, 1989 Floyd married Carrie Smith, and Dan, Andrea, Corey and Scott joined the family. Together Floyd and Carrie continued to operate Curtis Electric and Safari Lanes Bowling Alley. As a local business owner he sponsored many sporting events while also serving the community through organizations like the Jamestown Jaycees and Jamestown City Council.

He spent many years with his family showing horses across North Dakota and at several national shows. Floyd enjoyed watching his children participate in 4-H, Boy Scouts and various sports. One of his most loved outdoor activities was fishing, beginning with trips to Canada with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law, and continuing the tradition with his children on local area lakes.

Floyd and Carrie bought a house in Arizona and spent many winters there enjoying the desert sunshine and visits from loved ones. While in Jamestown he enjoyed sitting on the patio with family and friends, playing card games and camping at the Jamestown Reservoir. Floyd loved celebrating his grandchildren's milestones and attending birthday parties and sports games. Throughout his life he also enjoyed the company of their family dogs Bundy, Brandy and Breezer.

Sept. 14, 2021 marked the day Floyd finally "retired." A man who dedicated his life to his trade, family, friends and community.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie; brother Norvin; children, Bruce, Lisa (Marty), Dan (Tammy), Andrea, Corey and Scott; grandchildren, Allison (Kyle), Katie, Josh, Brenna (Ben), Jordan, Zoie, Brittany, Brianna, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Isla, Tommy Floyd, Noah and Emmett.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mattie, and brother Lynn.

Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.