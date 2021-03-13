William Ferderer

William George Ferderer, 65, son of William T. and Clara (Hoffman) Ferderer born on March 16, 1955 passed away on Aug. 9, 2020 in Nevada.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Ferderer, Mandan; siblings Theodora (Bob) Blotske, Bismarck; Joyce (Tony) Hofmann, Medina; Michael J. Ferderer, Mandan; Kenneth R. (Gwen) Ferderer, Mandan; and 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William T. Ferderer; his brother, Dale W. Ferderer, Dale's wife, Janice and their daughter, Nina Jo; also grandparents; Ralph V. and Margaret (Hoffman) Ferderer and George and Barbara (Scheetz) Hoffman.

Burial will be held at Mandan Memorial Cemetery at an undetermined date.