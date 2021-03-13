Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Ferderer
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

William Ferderer

William George Ferderer, 65, son of William T. and Clara (Hoffman) Ferderer born on March 16, 1955 passed away on Aug. 9, 2020 in Nevada.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Ferderer, Mandan; siblings Theodora (Bob) Blotske, Bismarck; Joyce (Tony) Hofmann, Medina; Michael J. Ferderer, Mandan; Kenneth R. (Gwen) Ferderer, Mandan; and 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William T. Ferderer; his brother, Dale W. Ferderer, Dale's wife, Janice and their daughter, Nina Jo; also grandparents; Ralph V. and Margaret (Hoffman) Ferderer and George and Barbara (Scheetz) Hoffman.

Burial will be held at Mandan Memorial Cemetery at an undetermined date.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.