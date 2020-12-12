Funeral services for William Opp, 91, of Glen Ullin, will be livestreamed 11 a.m. CST, Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Toby Heller officiating. Burial will take place in the Glen Ullin Cemetery. Public visitation for William will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Stevenson Funeral Home Glen Ullin Chapel with prayers starting at 6 pm.

William passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Marion Manor Health Center, Glen Ullin.

For full obituary and to share remembrances and condolences

