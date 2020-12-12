Menu
William Opp
FUNERAL HOME
Spangelo-Stevenson Funeral Home Inc
105 S Main St
Glen Ullin, ND

Funeral services for William Opp, 91, of Glen Ullin, will be livestreamed 11 a.m. CST, Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Toby Heller officiating. Burial will take place in the Glen Ullin Cemetery. Public visitation for William will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Stevenson Funeral Home Glen Ullin Chapel with prayers starting at 6 pm.

William passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Marion Manor Health Center, Glen Ullin.

For full obituary and to share remembrances and condolences please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory – Hebron/Glen Ullin


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Spangelo-Stevenson Funeral Home Inc
105 S Main St, Glen Ullin, ND
Dec
14
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Spangelo-Stevenson Funeral Home Inc
105 S Main St, Glen Ullin, ND
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Spangelo-Stevenson Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Condolences on the passing of your dad Bill.
Josh and Linda Gartner
December 15, 2020
June and Family, You have our sincere condolences and sympathy at this time. We enjoyed knowing Bill & you when we all attended Zion church in Glen Ullin. He was a very good friend. In Christ, Walter & Bernice
Walter & Bernice Rehling
December 15, 2020
Ryan Luetzen
December 13, 2020
