William "Bill" Trautmann

ROBINSON - William "Bill" Trautmann passed away April 7, 2022 at a Bismarck Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., April 18, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson, ND. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Bill was born near Robinson, ND on September 25, 1931 to William and Martha (Weisser) Trautmann. He was the oldest of three children. In August 1952, he married Judith Hanson. Judy passed away in 2008. Together they had three children, Myra, Kelly and Clyde.

Bill grew up on the family farm and graduated from Robinson High School in 1949. He played basketball and was a member of a Class C State Championship team. After graduation, he worked at the Melville Elevator and taught school for a short time. Eventually, he was employed by Security State Bank (Wells Agency) in Robinson and spent the next 39 years working there.

He had many interests and hobbies. As a young man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and playing softball. He became a skilled woodworker and always had a love for music and playing his accordion. He was a band member of JP Munch and his Bunch and played for many dances in the area. He was also a member of the Robinson Quartet.

Bill enjoyed spending time on the family ranch where he and son, Clyde took on the challenges of raising cattle. He worked hard and was proud when the calves looked nice in the sales barn, come selling time.

Golfing became his passion and he enjoyed competing in golf events with his son Kelly. He was an excellent putter and he could hit the ball a long ways, sometimes not so straight.

He loved to eat and always had one eye watching his driveway, hoping to see his daughter Myra coming, which always meant cookies, bars, pies and other delicious goodies.

Bill was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Twins. He never missed a game and when grandson Morgan would visit, they often talked baseball. He liked Westerns, Gunsmoke and Bonanza his favorites.

Granddaughter Marin blessed Bill with three great-grandchildren. The twin boys (Eddie and Vinny) loved to shoot gophers with great grandpa. Maybe I should say shoot at gophers. Little Millie came along just in time to take some great pictures with her great grandpa.

Bill was a church and school board member and served on various other Robinson community committees. He belonged to both the Lions and Eagles Clubs.

He especially liked meeting his friends each morning for coffee at Carol's Kitchen. After his illness, he worked hard with his therapists so that he could once again join his buddies.

Bill is survived by his three children: Myra, Kelly (Sandy) and Clyde; two grandchildren, Morgan (Kim) and Marin (Josh); three great-grandchildren: Eddie, Vinny and Millie; brother, Art; and sister, Loretta.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; son-in-law, Allen; sister-in-law Velma and brother-in-law, Glen.

Memorials preferred to Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson, ND 58478.

