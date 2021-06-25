Menu
William Wade

William Wade

William (Bill) R. Wade, 75, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021. A longtime resident of Bismarck, North Dakota, Bill always considered the Peace Garden State his home. Bill is survived by his brother, Jon Wade; his children, Shelly Schall, David Wade, and Jennifer Wade; and five grandchildren, Joshua Schall, Alex Schall, Kelsey Wade, Brenden Wade, and Kyle Wade.

Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan on Jan. 4, 1946 to Raymond Wade and Angela Turrino. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1968 and married Susan M. Tufte, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, the same year. Bill moved his family from Fargo to Bismarck in 1977 when he started work as an insurance agent for the Lahr and Lahr Insurance and ascended to vice president of Lips and Lahr Insurance over the next two decades. Bill moved to Arizona in 2002 to be closer to his daughters and finished his professional career as a financial adviser.

Bill was a devoted father, an avid golfer, and community leader. In his free time, he could often be found on the links at Tom O'Leary or Riverwood golf courses. Deeply committed to the community and his church, Bill was a former president of the Bismarck Kiwanis Club and a dedicated volunteer at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. He will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
