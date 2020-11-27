Willie Piatz

Mass of Christian burial for Willie P. Piatz, of Napoleon, will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Burial will be at St. Philip Neri Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. A livestream of the prayer service and the funeral service will be available on the "St. Philip Neri Catholic Church" Facebook page and "St Philip Neri Napoleon" YouTube page. Masks are optional.

On Nov. 22, 2020 we lost a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Willie passed away at the age of 87, surrounded by his family.

Willie P. Piatz was born June 7, 1933 in Logan County to Frank and Rosina (Kuntz) Piatz. He attended a rural school southwest of Napoleon. Willie was drafted to the U.S. Army in June of 1956 until June of 1958. He married Alvina Horner on July 21, 1958 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Willie was a loving husband for 62 years.

After being discharged from the Army, Willie worked for Schatzy Construction and then went on to work as a janitor at Napoleon Public School. He then worked for Farmers Union Coop. In 1961 he started as a substitute rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, becoming full time in 1980. Willie's love of driving led him to drive bus for Napoleon School. He earned full retirement from the Postal Service in 1995. Up until his death, he worked part time for Dahlstrom Funeral Home and would tend bar at the Downtowner for his son Darcy. Willie was a member of the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Golden Age and American Legion. He volunteered at Napoleon Country Club and as a driver for Napoleon Ambulance.

Willie enjoyed life, especially with his family. There was always a smile on his face when his grandchildren were around. Attending his grandchildren's activities was a highlight of his life.

Willie loved sports and made sure to attend any sporting event his schedule allowed. For a number of years, he drove Napoleon School activity bus to assure he could attend the away games. In his younger years Willie was an avid baseball player, he was inducted into the ND Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996. He ran the clock for Imperial sporting events for 55 years and umpired many baseball games. Hopefully the good Lord will have a score table for Willie to keep score at games in heaven.

Just as Willie loved his sports, he equally loved his devotion to his faith. He always carried a finger rosary in his pocket and made time to pray. He was awarded a Virgin Mary statue for his dedication to praying the rosary.

Willie is survived by his loving wife Alvina; four children, Debra (Bob) Humann, Darcy Piatz, Dorinda (Barry) Wentz, and Deran (Jenn) Piatz, all of Napoleon; six grandchildren, Tressa Humann, Cody (Macy) Humann, Kayla and Shanae Wentz, Claire and Lauren Piatz; one brother, Peter Piatz, Napoleon; five sisters, Ida (Leo) Kuhn, Lodi, Calif., Mathilda Bitz, Apple Valley, Minn., Delrose Schmitt, Napoleon, Sally (John) Johs, Napoleon, Alice Schumacher, Bismarck.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosina Piatz; sister, Frances Becker; brother, Leo Piatz; brothers-in-law, Fred Bitz, Tom Schumacher and Bill Schmitt.

Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.