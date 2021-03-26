Winfrid Keller

Winfrid 'Wynn' Keller, 92, Mandan, entered into eternal life March 24, 2021, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30th, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Fred Harvey celebrating. Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 on Monday at Weigel Funeral Home with a Rosary/Prayer Vigil beginning at 7:00.

Wynn was born April 9, 1928, in Strasburg, ND to Egidi and Anna (Zacher) Keller. The family moved from Strasburg to Mandan, ND while in his teens. After graduating from Mandan High School, Wynn went on to join the Navy and was stationed in Okinawa, working as a "Seabee" with the Construction Battalion. Upon his return from overseas, he worked for Dakota Electric as a salesman. In 1957 his insurance career began and his love of helping people continued over 50 years.

He married Alice Mosbrucker on June 19, 1950, in Mandan. Together they made their home in Mandan, raised 6 children and spent 57 years together until her death in 2007. Wynn dove into helping out the community, serving on the school board, volunteering for many projects at Christ the King Church while it was in its infancy, singing in the church Choir and was a member of the Elks Band.

Building a cabin at Lake Isabel was a goal of his from a young age. It was where the family spent most of their weekends; playing, fishing, water skiing, boating, and ending the night in song! There was always a project to do at the cabin and Wynn's mentoring spirit was the inspiration for all of his children's love of construction, electronics, music and diligence for completing a job right the first time. His positive attitude, quick wit, infectious smile, exuberant laugh along with his kind and compassionate spirit are some of his traits we loved the most.

Wynn and Alice loved to golf and travel, always coming home with an intriguing story about the events of the trip. Along with travelling, he loved to spend time with his family and believed whole heartedly in the mantra "Always leave them laughing."

In recent years he spent time with his special friends, Pinky Gilchrist and Barb Gilchrist (until her death in 2016). Wynn and Pinky continued their friendship, exploring the state, enjoying the beautiful scenery, discovering who had the best chicken noodle soup, laughing and proving that he was still the king of any card game!

Wynn is survived by one daughter: Patricia Keller Wiseman, Woodland Park, CO.; four sons and five daughters-in-law: Michael R. (Ruth), Douglas A. (Dawn) and Randall J. (Susan), all of Mandan, David J. (Amy), Santa Clara, CA, and Michele Keller, Arlington, TX; ten grandchildren: Danielle (Jason) Landeis, John D. (Kristine), Jason M., Matthew J., Michael E. (Sam), Steven G., Alexis M., Elise K., Ian J. and Vincent G. Keller; three great-grandchildren: David J. Landeis, Caitlin & Audrey Keller; two sisters: Ramona (Jerry) Kelsh of Fullerton, ND and Bernadine Hetzler of Mandan, ND; three brothers: August (Irene) Keller of Plano, TX; Pius (Arlene) Keller of Bismarck, ND; and Leon Keller of Green Valley, AZ; one brother-in-law: Al Kraft of Hill City, SD and one sister-in-law Dessie Keller of Florence, KY; his wife's brother, Robert Mosbrucker, Monroe, WA.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; spouse of 57 years, Alice Keller; one son, Gregory Keller; three sisters: Anna and Geneva Keller, and Adeline Kraft; five brothers: Raymond, Eugene, Eustachias, Daniel and Charles Keller; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Keller and Cathy Mosbrucker; brother-in-law: Robert Hetzler.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

