Wyman Archambault

Wyman Archambault, 66, of Ft. Yates, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Services were Monday, March 1 at Aohomni Nakipha Sundance Grounds south of Little Eagle. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Aohomni Nakipha Sundance; Venmo: chuckie-archambault; Cash app: $cyrilArchambault; Paypal: [email protected]

Wyman John Archambault Hehaka Wankatuya "High Elk" was born March 7, 1954 to Lucy (Brown) and Cyril Archambault in Ft. Yates. Wyman was raised in Bullhead. Wyman attended school in Bulhead through fifth grade. In sixth grade he attended Str. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota. Wyman returned to Bullhead and attended school in McIntosh, South Dakota, seventh through tenth grade and he was active in football and basketball. When he was a junior he transferred to Ft. Yates High School. Wyman played football and basketball as a junior and senior for the warriors. As a junior he met his wife Charlotte Port, in April 1972 they ran away to Denver, Colorado, and got married May 19, 1972. As a senior Wyman excelled as a football and basketball player. Wyman made the "Miracle Shot" that helped the warriors win the state A Basketball Tournament.

Wyman played in many bands starting when he was 12 years old. He was proud he earned his own money to buy clothes. He continued to play in bands his entire life, playing with many different band members. With the "Iron Eagle" band he recorded Big Foot Boogie and Live with my Dreams. The Iron Eagle Band had disbanded and Wyman & Co. started up. His band traveled for many years playing all over N.D., S.D., Montana and Colorado. '40 Days' became their signature song. Wyman & Co. opened for many country acts that played at Grand River Casino over several years. When Wyman & Co. days were over he taught his grandsons Rashwan and Rhias to play and formed the "Electric Moccasins" with them and Charlotte. Wyman really enjoyed playing with his boys.

Wyman was first diagnosed in December 2014 with MDS. He fought a long hard battle. Most of the journey you could hardly tell he was sick. Wyman was a very proud and loving dad and grandpa. He wanted to stick around to take care of his grandkids but the cancer took over and he had to leave. Wyman left when he was alone with the love of his life Charlotte, the way he wanted. He had told her many times in his final days how much he loved her. Wyman shared his life with his wife of almost 49 years, Charlotte.

Wyman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte, daughters, Rebecca Bearstail and Melissa Archambault, sons, Russell (Brina) Archambault and Cyril (Crissy) Archambault, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.