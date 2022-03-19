Zachary Dean Lewton

HAZEN - Zachary Dean Lewton, 18, of Hazen, ND went to be with his heavenly father on March 15, 2022. Visitation will from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CDT, Thursday, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND, with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Beulah, ND.

Zach is survived by his parents, David Lewton, Watford City ND, and Bonnie Lewton (John Hamilton), Hazen ND; sisters, Ashley Kisse, Dodge ND, and Brianna Johnson (Justin), Hazen ND; brother, Treyton Lewton, Hazen ND; niece, Eliana Getz, Hazen ND; grandmother, Janet Strom, Beulah ND.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dean and Leona Lewton and Rick Strom; uncle, Steve Lewton; and niece, Harper Johnson.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.