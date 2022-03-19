Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zachary Dean Lewton
FUNERAL HOME
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N
Beulah, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Zachary Dean Lewton

HAZEN - Zachary Dean Lewton, 18, of Hazen, ND went to be with his heavenly father on March 15, 2022. Visitation will from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CDT, Thursday, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND, with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Beulah, ND.

Zach is survived by his parents, David Lewton, Watford City ND, and Bonnie Lewton (John Hamilton), Hazen ND; sisters, Ashley Kisse, Dodge ND, and Brianna Johnson (Justin), Hazen ND; brother, Treyton Lewton, Hazen ND; niece, Eliana Getz, Hazen ND; grandmother, Janet Strom, Beulah ND.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dean and Leona Lewton and Rick Strom; uncle, Steve Lewton; and niece, Harper Johnson.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home
1301 HWY 49 N, Beulah, ND
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
200 19th St. NW, Beulah, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.