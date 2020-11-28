Zita Kuss

Zita Kuss, 94, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 25, 2020 at Miller Pointe, Mandan. We will all dearly miss Zita. She is with the Lord and it is a time to rejoice. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A wake will be held at 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to share their memories of Zita at the wake will be welcomed.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Born Oct. 12, 1926 she was the second youngest of 12 children to Markus and Marianna Wald.

Married on Oct. 14, 1946 to Michael Kuss, together they established their home on a farm west of Napoleon raising eight children. Zita loved to cook for her family and helping outdoors wherever she was needed. The days when pigs, chickens, turkeys, geese, milk cows, stock cows and raising crops was the thing to do on the family farm. She was out there hauling hay, milking, butchering chickens, etc. Taking care of eight children kept Zita busy all the time. Making time for prayer each day was important to her. They were proud members and volunteers of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Kintyre for 27 years.

Moving to Bismarck in 1973, they continued to work part time and go to Mass every day. After 38 years of marriage, Michael died in July of 1984. Zita kept on working part time to stay busy and healthy. Daily Mass was especially important. Helping in the different ministries brought her great joy along with cleaning the homes of elderly people with a smile.

Due to her health problems, she was mostly confined to her home beginning in 2011. Praying, watching daily Mass on EWTN and having visitors was her life. Daughter Cindy was always there for Zita over the years to take her wherever she needed to go.

Zita was the last surviving member of the Markus Wald family. She is survived by all eight of her children, Leroy and Carol Kuss, Fargo, Clarence and Mary Lou Kuss, Jamestown, Mike and Char Kuss, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Lee and Pat Scherr, Otsego Minn., Dennis and Diane Kuss, Plymouth, Minn., Father Allen Kuss, Edina, Minn., Randy and Marlene Schmidt, Sabin Minn., and Keith and Cindy Lindsey, Bismarck. Zita was also blessed with 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Markus Wald and Marianna Bernhardt; husband, Deacon Michael Kuss; eight sisters, Elizabeth Braun, Sister Agatha, Christina Wangler, Mary Wangler, Rosalia Weigel, Sister Imelda, Sister Gerard and Sister Jovita; and three brothers, Stanley Wald, Markus Wald and James Wald.

Special thanks to Nancy Obridge and the people of St. Anne Catholic Church for whom she had a special loving devotion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Anne Catholic Church for memorial Masses.

