Zita Kuss, 94, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at Miller Pointe, Mandan. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation time was changed and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A wake will be held at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)