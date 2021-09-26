Menu
Rev. Dr. A.W. MOLDENHAUER
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
MOLDENHAUER - Rev. Dr. A.W.
Age 93, of North Tonawanda, was taken to his eternal home on September 23, 2021, by the Lord Jesus he served so faithfully and passionately for more than 65 years. Born in Detroit, MI on Oct. 21, 1927, to the late Charles and Rose Moldenhauer, he has rejoicingly been reunited in heaven with Lois, his beloved wife and ministry partner of nearly 60 years.
Moldenhauer was Pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda for 54 years. The congregational membership grew from about 500 in 1955, when he began his ministry there, to more than 2,000, leading to the construction of a new church facility in 1974. That included a Christian Day School, which Rev. Moldenhauer helped to reopen in 1957, after it had been closed for more than 40 years. He had a passion for teaching, including Lutheran instructional classes, and as recently as 2019, Bible classes. "I love teaching and preaching," he said in a 2003 Buffalo News story. "That's my job: to teach and influence my flock. This is my calling."
He served as chaplain of the North Tonawanda Police Benevolent Association for 33 years, chaplain of the North Tonawanda Professional Fire Fighters organization for 45 years and chaplain of the Civil Defense Emergency Management Association.
He was also active in the community in other areas: as chairman of the City Youth Board, vice chairman of the NT Narcotics Council, member of the DeGraff Memorial Hospital Board, member of the NT Dive Rescue Team, charter member of the Western Regional Critical Stress Debriefing Team, and spearheaded the annual NT Police and Fire departments' Christmas food and clothing drive for needy families.
In 1974, Rev. Moldenhauer was named "Citizen of the Year" by the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas. In 1992, he was honored with the "Servant of Christ Award" by Concordia College of Bronxville, NY, and in 1994, he was presented with an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary, in St. Louis, MO, where he graduated from in 1953. He began his ministry that year at two mission churches in northern Ontario.
Rev. Moldenhauer lived to serve God and others, and next to his love for Jesus came his endearing love for his family. He is survived by children, Philip (Lisa) Moldenhauer of Lansing, MI, Rev. Paul Moldenhauer (Corleen) Moldenhauer of Walled Lake, MI, Deborah (Thomas) Hromowyk of North Tonawanda, and Miriam (Gary) Moldenhauer-Majewski of Tonawanda; nine grandchildren, Amy, Joshua, Andrew, Wesley, Benjamin, Andrea, Justin, David, and Michael; and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Moldenhauer of Westland, MI; and sisters, Irma Cole of Chandler, AZ, and Laura Pilla of Redford, MI.
Visitation will be at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Drive, North Tonawanda, NY on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 1-4 and 6-8 PM, and then Friday, October 1, 2021, from 10:30 AM-12 PM with the funeral service immediately following at 12:30 PM. The funeral will be live streamed for those unable to attend using Zoom, Meeting ID: 842 5690 6455, Passcode: fretthold. See frettholdfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Memorial contributions in honor of Rev. Dr. Moldenhauer (and in lieu of flowers) may be made to: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Drive, N. Ton., NY 14120; or NT Professional Firefighers Benevolent, 495 Zimmerman St., NT; or NT Police Benevolent, 216 Payne Ave., NT.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
875 Eggert Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
How sad we are at the "Rev´s" passing. He was the kindest and most honorable man we´ve ever known. From my first meeting him as a young officer on NTPD, thru my career and after I retired he was always there for myself and all other officers. My most wonderful day of my life was when I met my now wife and we asked him to marry us. He was genuinely happy for us and performed the ceremony on a beautiful July evening. His words of wisdom and love to us will always be remembered! Our friends at the wedding were so taken by his eloquence and still 10 years later remember him and his kindness. His words of "love each other while you have each other" will always be in our heart and mind. We love you Rev ! RIP with your beloved Lois !
Maureen and Richard Biro
Friend
September 30, 2021
Heaven received a good man. He was an integral part of many lives through his ministry.
William Collins
Other
September 30, 2021
So very sorry..We remember seeing him at the North Tonawanda High school basketball games..cheering for Justin and the team...thoughts and prayers to your whole family..
The Oswald family
Other
September 26, 2021
