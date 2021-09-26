How sad we are at the "Rev´s" passing. He was the kindest and most honorable man we´ve ever known. From my first meeting him as a young officer on NTPD, thru my career and after I retired he was always there for myself and all other officers. My most wonderful day of my life was when I met my now wife and we asked him to marry us. He was genuinely happy for us and performed the ceremony on a beautiful July evening. His words of wisdom and love to us will always be remembered! Our friends at the wedding were so taken by his eloquence and still 10 years later remember him and his kindness. His words of "love each other while you have each other" will always be in our heart and mind. We love you Rev ! RIP with your beloved Lois !

Maureen and Richard Biro Friend September 30, 2021