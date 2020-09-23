Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Aaron D. SOBIESKI
SOBIESKI - Aaron D.
Suddenly, September 20, 2020, age 34, after a tragic car accident. Beloved son of Laurence and Kathryn Symenow and his late birth parents, Stephanie (nee Symenow) and David Sobieski; dear brother of Christopher (Kate) Symenow, Greg (Susan) Symenow, Lauren Leonard and Maureen (Justin) Sager; cherished nephew of Jeanette Symenow, Connie (Stephen Damon) Symenow, Daniel Symenow, Santino (late Dorothy) Terio and the late Danielle (Edward) Avery; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd), Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 11:30 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.