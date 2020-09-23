SOBIESKI - Aaron D.
Suddenly, September 20, 2020, age 34, after a tragic car accident. Beloved son of Laurence and Kathryn Symenow and his late birth parents, Stephanie (nee Symenow) and David Sobieski; dear brother of Christopher (Kate) Symenow, Greg (Susan) Symenow, Lauren Leonard and Maureen (Justin) Sager; cherished nephew of Jeanette Symenow, Connie (Stephen Damon) Symenow, Daniel Symenow, Santino (late Dorothy) Terio and the late Danielle (Edward) Avery; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd), Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 11:30 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.