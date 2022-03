MUCK - Aaron J.Of Akron, NY, on August 29, 2021. Son of the late Lyman E. and Lois A. Muck. Survived by his brother Paul (Heidi), nephew Leo, life partner Michael Herriven, and best travel buddy Greg Nappi. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Interment in Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net