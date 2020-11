TORRES - Ada (nee Cabrera)

November 20, 2020, wife of the late Acardio Torres; dear mother of Nancy (late Miguel) Vega, Alfred (Sarita), Matthew (Sheila), Doris "Awilda" (Jesus), Danny (Lisa), Kenneth and the late Luis and Edward "Eto" Torres; former mother-in-law of Lisa Wilson; survived by generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister of Alicia and the late Adelida and Amede. Due to Covid 19 private services will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.