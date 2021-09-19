Menu
Adalgisa M. BRASCONIO
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
BRAScONIO - Adalgisa M.
(nee Leonardis)
Of Lancaster NY, September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Orlando Brasconio; dearest mother of Anthony Brasconio; loving sister of the late Francesco (Sara) Leonardis; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL INC., 4680 Clinton St. (Cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where funeral will be held Wednesday, at 8:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
22
Funeral
8:45a.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church
1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
