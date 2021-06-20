Menu
Adam P. RILEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
RILEY - Adam P.
Of Grand Island, NY suddenly June 14, 2021. Beloved son of Lawrence J. Riley. Devoted father of Samantha (David) Kennedy and Miranda Riley; proud grandfather of three grandchildren; loving brother of Lawrence J. Riley Jr.; survived by his loving extended family of Linda Benns, Sharon (Robert) Kish, David (Lynn) Riley, Patricia (Frank) Pfonner and John (Amanda) Riley. Cousins, John Jr. and Chris Sr. Benns who he grew up with. Also survived by other numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; predeceased by his loving custodial grandparents Mary and Clinton Riley and uncle James Riley. Relatives and friends may call Monday June 21st, 5-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM. Please share your condolences online at
www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
REST IN PEACE, WE LOVE AND MISS YOU.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
21
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
Rest in peace my friend........
Tyrell legall
Friend
June 21, 2021
