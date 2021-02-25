Menu
Adam A. TORRES Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TORRES - Adam A., Sr.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on February 20, 2021. Cherished father of Adam A. Torres, Jr, Lizette M. Torres, and Julius A. Torres; devoted grandfather of Jason, Jayden, Jeremy, and Ellianna; loving son of the late Dede and Luis E. Torres; dear brother of Zaida Torres Lomax, Luis (Penny) Torres, Samuel Torres, Jeanette (Jimmy) Woods, Raul (Jeanette) Torres, and the late Daniel and Frankie Torres; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, on Sunday, from 9 AM-12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Feb
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P..Chac
Lisa Marinaro
March 2, 2021
TO Rev. & Mrs. Jimmy and Jeanette Woods, Jr. and family of Adam Torres, Sr. Pastor Johnson and the Bethel family extend our condolences to you in your bereavement. Isaiah 40:31 "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." We will continue lifting you in prayer in Jesus Name. Sorrowfully submitted, The Bethel Family Rev. Darnell Johnson, Sr., Pastor
Bethel Baptist Church, Kansas City, MO
February 27, 2021
Heartbroken; so many treasured childhood memories; remember them like yesterday; my heartfelt condolences ; to his entire family and friends. Gone too soon. RIP
Ingrid Marrero
Friend
February 26, 2021
GOD Almighty be with you Adam. You were a good neighbor.
Mohamed Alderwish
Neighbor
February 25, 2021
RIP CUZ
Herb Soto
February 25, 2021
