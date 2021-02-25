TO Rev. & Mrs. Jimmy and Jeanette Woods, Jr. and family of Adam Torres, Sr. Pastor Johnson and the Bethel family extend our condolences to you in your bereavement. Isaiah 40:31 "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." We will continue lifting you in prayer in Jesus Name. Sorrowfully submitted, The Bethel Family Rev. Darnell Johnson, Sr., Pastor

Bethel Baptist Church, Kansas City, MO February 27, 2021