TORRES - Adam A., Sr.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on February 20, 2021. Cherished father of Adam A. Torres, Jr, Lizette M. Torres, and Julius A. Torres; devoted grandfather of Jason, Jayden, Jeremy, and Ellianna; loving son of the late Dede and Luis E. Torres; dear brother of Zaida Torres Lomax, Luis (Penny) Torres, Samuel Torres, Jeanette (Jimmy) Woods, Raul (Jeanette) Torres, and the late Daniel and Frankie Torres; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, on Sunday, from 9 AM-12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.