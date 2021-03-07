MIDDLEBROOKS - Addie
Elizabeth
Elevated to Heaven following an illness on March 2, 2021. Addie touched so many with her kind heart and wonderful smile. Beloved wife of 57 years to Alfred Middlebrooks Jr.; devoted mother of Gregory Middlebrooks, Michelle (Kevin) Hartzog, Angela (Quincy) Myles, and Alfred (Tanekqua) Middlebrooks III; loving grandmother of Shanta, Kevin Jr., Shamarri, Amarri, Quincy Jr., Mylika, Angelina, Alfred IV, Alexandra; great-grandmother of Nijah; cherished sister of Jasper (Lenora) Holliday, Barbara Ann (Raleigh) Norman, Sally (Thomas) Gurganus, Shirley (Willie) Burgess, and Luke (Pauline) Holliday; Addie was preceded in death by her stepson, Nathaniel McKenzie; her parents, Jasper and Rachel Holliday; brothers, Joseph and Charles Holliday; sister Rachel Holliday; also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10 AM - 11 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14208. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.