Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Addie Elizabeth MIDDLEBROOKS
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
MIDDLEBROOKS - Addie
Elizabeth
Elevated to Heaven following an illness on March 2, 2021. Addie touched so many with her kind heart and wonderful smile. Beloved wife of 57 years to Alfred Middlebrooks Jr.; devoted mother of Gregory Middlebrooks, Michelle (Kevin) Hartzog, Angela (Quincy) Myles, and Alfred (Tanekqua) Middlebrooks III; loving grandmother of Shanta, Kevin Jr., Shamarri, Amarri, Quincy Jr., Mylika, Angelina, Alfred IV, Alexandra; great-grandmother of Nijah; cherished sister of Jasper (Lenora) Holliday, Barbara Ann (Raleigh) Norman, Sally (Thomas) Gurganus, Shirley (Willie) Burgess, and Luke (Pauline) Holliday; Addie was preceded in death by her stepson, Nathaniel McKenzie; her parents, Jasper and Rachel Holliday; brothers, Joseph and Charles Holliday; sister Rachel Holliday; also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10 AM - 11 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14208. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
179 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Jacqueline (Jackie) Bemeriki
March 13, 2021
Yoshua and Kassi Kushkituah
March 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss, she will be missed
Monica Amerson
March 10, 2021
Mrs. Middlebrooks was a fun loving person she was more than just our neighbor they were like family.
Reese Gravely
March 8, 2021
A beautiful Lady will be truly miss,a devoted wife and mother.and a host friends God will bless you heaven like you were bless on earth thank you Big Mike Harris a Buffalo News Alumni
Michael Harris
March 7, 2021
Lucretia Mccreary Spivey
March 7, 2021
JIMMY HAMIDEH Buffalo Tires
March 7, 2021
Never shall forget riding in a limo with Mr and Mrs Middlebrook blasting some hip hop and my brother Kevin saying change that music. The Middlebrooks was so cool never said a word or complained Mrs addie will be greatly missed
Mr and Mrs Darryl Hartzog
March 7, 2021
Always giving of a beautiful smile & heart. Prayers of peace & comfort. Laurie-Former employee of Dr. Crabtree
Laurie Learn
March 7, 2021
Darryl and Sharon Hartzog
March 7, 2021
Michelle and family, my deepest condolences at this time and hope you find peace in being together and sharing memories. She leaves a beautiful legacy and will live on through all of you.
Karen Wynn
March 7, 2021
My heart goes out to the family. Aunt Addie will be dearly missed.
Marion (Elaine) Dankins
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results