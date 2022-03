MIDDLEBROOKS - AddieElizabethElevated to Heaven following an illness on March 2, 2021. Addie touched so many with her kind heart and wonderful smile. Beloved wife of 57 years to Alfred Middlebrooks Jr.; devoted mother of Gregory Middlebrooks, Michelle (Kevin) Hartzog, Angela (Quincy) Myles, and Alfred (Tanekqua) Middlebrooks III; loving grandmother of Shanta, Kevin Jr., Shamarri, Amarri, Quincy Jr., Mylika, Angelina, Alfred IV, Alexandra; great-grandmother of Nijah; cherished sister of Jasper (Lenora) Holliday, Barbara Ann (Raleigh) Norman, Sally (Thomas) Gurganus, Shirley (Willie) Burgess, and Luke (Pauline) Holliday; Addie was preceded in death by her stepson, Nathaniel McKenzie; her parents, Jasper and Rachel Holliday; brothers, Joseph and Charles Holliday; sister Rachel Holliday; also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10 AM - 11 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14208. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com