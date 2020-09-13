ANDRZEJEWSKI - Adele M. (nee Kocemba)
September 11, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife to the late Casimir Andrzejewski; loving mother to Linda (Warren) Ahl and Judy (Keith) Gruchy; cherished grandmother to Scott (fiancé Shaniqua), Jonathan (Stefani) and Elizabeth; great-grandmother to Victor, Zackary, Alex, and Jennifer; special friend to Henry Bartel; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in memory of Adele to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Adele was a longtime volunteer at Resurrection Church. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.