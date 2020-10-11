Steinman - Adele M.
(nee Bianchi)
Of Alden, NY passed away October 9, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Harold F. Steinman; dear mother of Michael (Allison) Steinman, Kathleen (Clifford) Minter and the late Richard and David Steinman; also survived by eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; sister of the late Carl, Joseph and Robert Bianchi. Funeral Services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY Wednesday, at 1 PM. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Tuesday, from 6-8 PM only. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation will be required. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.