Adele M. Steinman
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1929
DIED
October 9, 2020
Steinman - Adele M.
(nee Bianchi)
Of Alden, NY passed away October 9, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Harold F. Steinman; dear mother of Michael (Allison) Steinman, Kathleen (Clifford) Minter and the late Richard and David Steinman; also survived by eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; sister of the late Carl, Joseph and Robert Bianchi. Funeral Services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY Wednesday, at 1 PM. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Tuesday, from 6-8 PM only. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation will be required. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Town Line Lutheran Church
, Alden, New York
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
Leah Steinman
Grandchild
October 9, 2020