PORTERA - Adele
October 15, 2020; daughter of the late Albert and late Domenica Pecorella; sister of the late Josephine (late Sebastian) Tringali; the late Bertha (late
Anthony "Casey") Marchese; the late Benedict (late Sally) Pecorella; Mary (late Anthony) Moscato; the late Richard (late Evelyn) Pecorella. Adele is survived by two children, Alan Portera and Angela Portera Eisenhardt; three grandchildren, Alanna Portera, Andrew Eisenhardt and Adam Eisenhardt, one great-grandchild, Evan Eisenhardt; as well as her dear sister, Mary Moscato; and her special cousin Delores "Dottie" Montante, who were her lifelong best friends. Private interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Adele's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.