Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Adele R. JAKUBCZAK
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1931
DIED
November 3, 2020
JAKUBCZAK - Adele R.
(nee Schweers)
Of Mayville, NY formerly of Lancaster, NY, November 3, 2020; beloved wife of Edmund M. Jr.; loving mother of Linda S. (late Dale) Hall and Allan (Debra) Jakubczak; dearest grandmother of Kimberly (Jason) Smith, Kevin (Melissa) Hall, Christopher (Kelly) Jakubczak and Sara (Jeffrey) Stoessel; great-grandmother of Keon, Wesley, Caleb, Olivia, Taylor, Aubrey, Madison and Everly; sister of Frank Schweers Jr., Mary Prince and the late Bernard Schweers; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Mask required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 West Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
, Lancaster, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Adele was a wonderful person. May memories of her bring you peace in the days ahead. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Glen & Patty Hall
Friend
November 4, 2020