JAKUBCZAK - Adele R.
(nee Schweers)
Of Mayville, NY formerly of Lancaster, NY, November 3, 2020; beloved wife of Edmund M. Jr.; loving mother of Linda S. (late Dale) Hall and Allan (Debra) Jakubczak; dearest grandmother of Kimberly (Jason) Smith, Kevin (Melissa) Hall, Christopher (Kelly) Jakubczak and Sara (Jeffrey) Stoessel; great-grandmother of Keon, Wesley, Caleb, Olivia, Taylor, Aubrey, Madison and Everly; sister of Frank Schweers Jr., Mary Prince and the late Bernard Schweers; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Mask required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 West Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.