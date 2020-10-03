GLOGOZA - Adelia Victoria
(nee Zielinski)
Born on October 9, 1921, and died on September 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Agnes (nee Balachowska) and late Stanley Zielinski; beloved sister of the late Walter and late Eugenia (Contessa); she was cherished beyond measure by her loving husband, the late Henry Glogoza; she is loved and adored like a mother and grandmother by her god-daughter Cheryl Bachraty (nee Joyce), husband Paul and their children Joseph and Sara. We are blessed that she is part of our family, and we are better people for having been loved by her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Interment following in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Facial covering and social distancing is required at church. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com