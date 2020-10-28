PAWELSKI - Adeline M.
(nee Glapinski)
October 20, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Florian L. "Sandy" Pawelski; loving mother of Donna M. (John) Kovacs, Mary Ann (David) Karre and Kathleen E. (Joseph) Meyer; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville at 9 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.