PAWELSKI - Adeline M.(nee Glapinski)October 20, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Florian L. "Sandy" Pawelski; loving mother of Donna M. (John) Kovacs, Mary Ann (David) Karre and Kathleen E. (Joseph) Meyer; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville at 9 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association . As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com