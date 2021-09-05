Menu
Adeline C. SPALLA
1925 - 2021
1925
2021
SPALLA - Adeline C.
(nee Corrado)
August 30, 2021, age 95. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Charles R. Spalla; loving mother of Charles A. (Angela) Spalla and the late Rick A. Spalla; cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Kenneth) Keiper and Stephanie Spalla; adored great-grandmother of Kimberly and Kenneth; dear sister of the late Ermina (late Mario) Spalla and Frank Corrado; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
