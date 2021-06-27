Menu
Adella Anna BOGDAN
BOGDAN - Adella Anna
(nee Czajka)
Age 97, on June 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward Bogdan; loving mother of Barbara (Robert) Peters, and sons David, Kenneth (Kathryn) and Brian (Karen) Bogdan; dearest grandmother of Gretchen (Christopher) Doktor, Christopher (Maureen) Bogdan, Jeffrey (Becki) Peters, Kevin (Mary) Bogdan, Bridget (Christopher Ewen) Peters, Melanie Phillips, Mark (Renee) Bogdan, and Alexander (Anna McClintock) Bogdan; great-grandmother of 16; daughter of the late John and Bertha (Muzolf) Czajka; dear sister of Daniel (late Dorothy) Czajka and Ronald (Lois) Czajka; predeceased by sister-in-law Frances (Matthew) Browarek and brothers-in-law Chester (Evelyn) and Henry (Eleanore) Bogdan. Adella was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII and married Ed after he returned from WWII from Europe. They raised their family on the East Side and she was an avid volunteer at St Luke's Parish. Enjoyed family, crafts, and playing cards. Great fan of the Bills, Sabres, the Polka, Neil Diamond and the Comet roller coaster. Proud she saw John F Kennedy and Pope John Paul II in person. Adella was a happy, humble and helpful person. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Saturday 10AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please assemble at church. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either EWTN or Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be made at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


My prayers are with you today. Your Grandma left a great legacy and wonderful memories to cherish in your hearts forever.
Linda McMonagle
Other
July 3, 2021
