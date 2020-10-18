KANIA - Adrian L. "Butch"

October 10, 2020, after a brief illness, of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Delilah (Kless) Kania; loving father of Jeffrey (Kristine) Kania and Jamie (Curtis) Gordon; cherished Grandpa and Papa of Jaden, Zoe and Ava; dear son of Elizabeth (late Leonard) Kania; brother of Audrey (John) Turnwall and Shirley (Jeff) Jaskier; survived by many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Butch was a US Army veteran. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.