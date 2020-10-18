Menu
Adrian L. "Butch" KANIA
KANIA - Adrian L. "Butch"
October 10, 2020, after a brief illness, of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Delilah (Kless) Kania; loving father of Jeffrey (Kristine) Kania and Jamie (Curtis) Gordon; cherished Grandpa and Papa of Jaden, Zoe and Ava; dear son of Elizabeth (late Leonard) Kania; brother of Audrey (John) Turnwall and Shirley (Jeff) Jaskier; survived by many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Butch was a US Army veteran. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
