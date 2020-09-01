BARLOW - Adrianne
(nee Skowron)
Age 62, August 31, 2020 of Kenmore, NY. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Clara Skowron. Beloved wife of Gary Barlow; devoted mother of Ashley Barlow, Drew (Micah Seib) Barlow, Carrie (Joseph) Calabrese, Alyssia (Rodney) Blankenship and Benjamin (Kendra) Barlow; treasured grandmother of Haley, Tyler, Ava, Reece, Roxy, Maria and Emelia; great-grandmother of James; dear sister of Camille (Adolfo) Camacho and Daniel (Patricia) Skowron; fond sister-in-law of Mark Barlow, Brenda (John) McKone and Brigitte (Michael) Lovaglia. Also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mrs. Barlow was a veteran of the US Army. Calling hours will be held Friday 4-6PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Adrianne to Buffalo CARES Animal Rescue and Against All Oddz Animal Alliance, Inc. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 1, 2020.