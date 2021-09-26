Kremblas - Adrienne R.
"Addie" (nee Kubisty)
Of Lake View, NY died peacefully following an extended illness September 22, 2021; beloved wife of Edward Kremblas, Jr.; born in Buffalo to the late Robert and Angeline Kubisty; dear sister of Gregory (Kathryn) Kubisty, David (Linda) Kubisty and Sharon (late Bradley) Gollwitzer; cherished sister-in-law of Linda (Gary Clark) Galley, Bradley (Debra) Kremblas and the late Gerald (Ruth) Kremblas, late Judith (Gene) Breeden and late Roger (late Peggy) Kremblas; adored niece of the late Sister Mary Rosette Kubisty CSSF of the Felician Sisters. After earning her Associates Degree from Erie Community College, Adrienne worked for the West Seneca School District where she engaged her passion for working with students with learning disabilities. A bold soul, Adrienne had a real zest for life. She loved to dance, to bowl and really enjoyed old movies. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending a simple night at home with her husband. Adrienne always had kind words for everyone and will be truly missed. Adrienne's family will be forever thankful to the staff at Autumn View Health Care Facility for their loving care throughout the last years of her life. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Church 2052 Lakeview Rd. Lake View, NY 14085. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.