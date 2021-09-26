Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adrienne R. "Addie" Kremblas
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Kremblas - Adrienne R.
"Addie" (nee Kubisty)
Of Lake View, NY died peacefully following an extended illness September 22, 2021; beloved wife of Edward Kremblas, Jr.; born in Buffalo to the late Robert and Angeline Kubisty; dear sister of Gregory (Kathryn) Kubisty, David (Linda) Kubisty and Sharon (late Bradley) Gollwitzer; cherished sister-in-law of Linda (Gary Clark) Galley, Bradley (Debra) Kremblas and the late Gerald (Ruth) Kremblas, late Judith (Gene) Breeden and late Roger (late Peggy) Kremblas; adored niece of the late Sister Mary Rosette Kubisty CSSF of the Felician Sisters. After earning her Associates Degree from Erie Community College, Adrienne worked for the West Seneca School District where she engaged her passion for working with students with learning disabilities. A bold soul, Adrienne had a real zest for life. She loved to dance, to bowl and really enjoyed old movies. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending a simple night at home with her husband. Adrienne always had kind words for everyone and will be truly missed. Adrienne's family will be forever thankful to the staff at Autumn View Health Care Facility for their loving care throughout the last years of her life. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Church 2052 Lakeview Rd. Lake View, NY 14085. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
28
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Church
2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family , especially Greg and Kathy. You are in our thoughts and Prayers. Love , Sue and Ed Stachowiak
Sue Stachowiak
October 5, 2021
I will always remember Adienne dancing, and having fun doing it. Good times not forgotten. Keep dancing Adrienne!
Patricia Szczerbacki and Steve Szczerbacki
September 26, 2021
I will always remember Adrienne´s joyful smile and contagious laughter. May she Rest In Peace.
The Manos Family
Family
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results