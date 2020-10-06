ZUPPA - Adrienne L.
(nee Owczarzak)
April 2, 1941 - October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Neil T. Zuppa, dear mother of Stephen (Suzanne) Zuppa and Jay (Shelly) Zuppa; loving gramma of Hannah, Isabel and Addison Zuppa; daughter of the late Walter and Tessie (Wypych) Owczarzak; sister of Daniel (Mary Jane), Gregory (Hedy) and the late Jerome Owczarzak. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 118 W. Main St., Corfu, NY, Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation will be required. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Adrienne was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.