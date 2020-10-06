Menu
Adrienne L. ZUPPA
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1941
DIED
October 4, 2020
ZUPPA - Adrienne L.
(nee Owczarzak)
April 2, 1941 - October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Neil T. Zuppa, dear mother of Stephen (Suzanne) Zuppa and Jay (Shelly) Zuppa; loving gramma of Hannah, Isabel and Addison Zuppa; daughter of the late Walter and Tessie (Wypych) Owczarzak; sister of Daniel (Mary Jane), Gregory (Hedy) and the late Jerome Owczarzak. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 118 W. Main St., Corfu, NY, Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation will be required. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Adrienne was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
118 W. Main St., Corfu, New York
We remember her sweet smile and her kind and loving personality. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.
Mike, Jen, Daysun & Maylin Orlikowski
Friend
October 5, 2020
Going to miss my Dear Cousin, finally found each other a few years ago had lunch a few times went to her house and enjoyed her and Neil laughing and talking about our family, Rest In Peace my dear Cousin.
Judy Schwertfeger
Family
October 5, 2020
I have lost a wonderful loving sister -Law. Audrey is now with the Angels and with all her family and friends now. I will miss her so very much but am happy that she is no longer suffering, Rest in Peace my dear sister-friend.
Patricia Zuppa
October 5, 2020
Dear Zuppa Family,

I met Adrienne When invited to her home a number of years ago. She contacted me through Ancestry. We are descendants of a mutual great great Grandmother from the Ostrowski side of the family. As there were 11 sisters from this family, she tried to find as many descendants as possible so we could all meet each other. Thanks to Adrienne, I have found many answers I was looking for as to where I came from. She was the sweetest person I ever met. I believe she is now in heaven with our Lord and amongst the generations of family she was also searching for. Rest In Peace Adrienne, you were so very loved and will be missed.
Robin (Wypych) Redenbach
Friend
October 5, 2020