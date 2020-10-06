Dear Zuppa Family,



I met Adrienne When invited to her home a number of years ago. She contacted me through Ancestry. We are descendants of a mutual great great Grandmother from the Ostrowski side of the family. As there were 11 sisters from this family, she tried to find as many descendants as possible so we could all meet each other. Thanks to Adrienne, I have found many answers I was looking for as to where I came from. She was the sweetest person I ever met. I believe she is now in heaven with our Lord and amongst the generations of family she was also searching for. Rest In Peace Adrienne, you were so very loved and will be missed.

Robin (Wypych) Redenbach Friend October 5, 2020