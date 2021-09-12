ORCUTT - Agatha A.
September 8, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY. Alive in Christ but now face to face. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Frank Orcutt, Sondra Orcutt and Lynda (Robert) Siejak; dear grandmother of Alison (Ed Szynaka) Rott, Aryn Rott and Robert Siejak, Jr.; great-grandmother of Gavin and Nicholas; dear sister of John (Sue), Peter (late Patricia) and the late Donald (Carol) Pagliaccio. Family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd. - same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home), where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9 AM. Agatha was an active member of the Bread of Life Church. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Please share memories and condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.