Agatha A. ORCUTT
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
ORCUTT - Agatha A.
September 8, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY. Alive in Christ but now face to face. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Frank Orcutt, Sondra Orcutt and Lynda (Robert) Siejak; dear grandmother of Alison (Ed Szynaka) Rott, Aryn Rott and Robert Siejak, Jr.; great-grandmother of Gavin and Nicholas; dear sister of John (Sue), Peter (late Patricia) and the late Donald (Carol) Pagliaccio. Family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd. - same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home), where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9 AM. Agatha was an active member of the Bread of Life Church. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Please share memories and condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Sep
15
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bunny was a beautiful servant of our Lord. Now she´s with Terry in heaven in peace no more suffering!
Chris, Jill, TJ and Hali Hertzler
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Miss Bunny was a Classy Lady. Everyone who knew her, loved her dearly. She will be sorely missed. Prayers for comfort and healing for her family.
Sandy Keller
September 14, 2021
Paul Samson Guminski
September 13, 2021
Paul Samson Guminski
September 13, 2021
Bunny was a special saint who showed love and compassion to all she met. A wonderful woman of God who I enjoyed seeing at the Bread of Life, where she served so faithfully!
Paul Samson Guminski
September 13, 2021
Such a beautiful soul. Woman of GOD. Great Neighbor, and one meticulous person, about everything. Now Agatha has the JOY of Heaven, with OUR Creator
Sheree Krol
September 13, 2021
Deborah Pragel and Family
September 13, 2021
