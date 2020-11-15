KUSTER - Agnes A.
(nee Klinger)
November 11, 2020 in Father Baker Manor formerly of Hamburg, NY at age 103. Beloved wife of the late Richard I. Kuster; dear mother of Janet (Larry) Whiting and the late Richard R. Kuster; loving grandmother of Cheryl (Scott) Wolff and Philip (Annette) Whiting; great-grandmother of Aaron and Jessica Wolff. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions Private Funeral Services and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Agnes' Tribute page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.